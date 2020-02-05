Cognizant in talks to acquire French operations of El-Technologies

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Cognizant has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Paris-based, privately-held digital technology consulting firm and leading independent Salesforce specialist in France.
The proposed acquisition will complement Cognizant’s global Salesforce practice, expanding client resources in Europe, said a press release.
The planned acquisition requires advance consultation with the relevant works councils and will be subject to customary closing conditions, it added.
Cognizant, a US-based software company with a large presence in India, did not give the financial terms of the proposed transaction.
Through this acquisition, Cognizant will add approximately 345 employees in France, the release added.
“We are determined to help our clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric businesses. Cloud has changed the way IT is delivered across infrastructure, applications and platforms, and is one of our strategic focus areas,” said Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO. “
EI-Technologies is a Salesforce Platinum Partner, and its EI-Institut is among the largest Salesforce Authorised Training Delivery Partner centres in Europe. Its clients include leading companies listed on the French stock market’s CAC 40 index in the manufacturing, energy and utilities, financial services and luxury industries. In addition to Salesforce expertise, the company also specialises in Microsoft collaboration platform solutions and CIO advisory services, said the release.
Today's announcement comes a day after Cognizant announced the acquisition of Code Zero Consulting, a privately held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based Configure-Price-Quoteband billing solutions. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities, the company had said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...