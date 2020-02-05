Cognizant in talks to acquire French operations of El-Technologies

Cognizant has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Paris-based, privately-held digital technology consulting firm and leading independent Salesforce specialist in France.

The proposed acquisition will complement Cognizant’s global Salesforce practice, expanding client resources in Europe, said a press release.

The planned acquisition requires advance consultation with the relevant works councils and will be subject to customary closing conditions, it added.

Cognizant, a US-based software company with a large presence in India, did not give the financial terms of the proposed transaction.

To add 345 employees in France

Through this acquisition, Cognizant will add approximately 345 employees in France, the release added.

“We are determined to help our clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric businesses. Cloud has changed the way IT is delivered across infrastructure, applications and platforms, and is one of our strategic focus areas,” said Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO. “

EI-Technologies is a Salesforce Platinum Partner, and its EI-Institut is among the largest Salesforce Authorised Training Delivery Partner centres in Europe. Its clients include leading companies listed on the French stock market’s CAC 40 index in the manufacturing, energy and utilities, financial services and luxury industries. In addition to Salesforce expertise, the company also specialises in Microsoft collaboration platform solutions and CIO advisory services, said the release.

Today's announcement comes a day after Cognizant announced the acquisition of Code Zero Consulting, a privately held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based Configure-Price-Quoteband billing solutions. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities, the company had said.