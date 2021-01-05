Cognizant Technology appoints Rob Walker as MD for UK, Ireland

Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced the appointment of Rob Walker as Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, effective January 1, 2021. As a member of Cognizant’s global growth markets leadership team, he will be based in London and lead all aspects of Cognizant’s operations in the UK and Ireland, including strategic planning, commercial development, and client delivery.

Walker has 24 years of experience advising clients, including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 firms, across a range of sectors and industries, such as technology, media and telecommunications, advanced manufacturing and engineering, and consumer products. Before joining Cognizant, he served as UK&I Consulting Markets Lead for Ernst & Young’s consulting practice, a $700-million business, where he was responsible for the firm’s growth and go-to-market strategies, says a Cognizant press release.