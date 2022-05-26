CoinDCX launches crypto interest yield programme

CoinDCX on Thursday launched ‘Earn’, a feature through which customers can earn interest on their crypto assets. The flexible offering has no lock-in period and allows withdrawals at any time.

Crypto exchange CoinDCX works with large institutional borrowers, third-party lending partners and staking platforms to generate yield on their crypto/ digital assets. The company says it is implementing the strictest measures to safeguard users’ assets and funds.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinDCX, said, “Today’s launch is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to deliver innovative products and solutions for our community. With digital assets becoming increasingly mainstream, we’re excited to be able to provide a trusted and accessible way for individuals to earn yield in crypto on their crypto holdings while continuing to keep exposure to the nascent asset class.”

The feature will be rolled out to waitlisted users, who can move up the list by referring new users. Registration and KYC compliance are needed to use the product.

The launch of CoinDCX’s ‘Earn’ comes after the recent launch of its Crypto Investment Plan (CIP), where one can invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals.