Compass to add more resources at India Development Centre

Compass, Inc, a real estate technology company, has announced a plan to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months.
Headquartered in the US, Compass provides a platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients.
The Compass IDC, located in Hyderabad’s Financial District, is the only technology hub Compass operates outside of the US and complements the company’s tech hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
The Compass IDC has 200+ employees, and talent acquisition for the IDC is focused on engineering and development of next-gen technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, iOS and Android development.
"India is home to some of the finest technology talent powered by entrepreneurial thinking and innovation critical for transforming industries. Their ability to adapt to a fast-paced and changing work environment accompanied by strong technical skills makes them perfect candidates for an organization like ours," said Joseph Sirosh, Compass Chief Technology Officer.
The primary focus of Compass IDC has been on expediting software engineering and development across the fields of Mobile Apps, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Data analytics. The team has played an integral role in launching new features in the Compass platform for CRM, marketing, client service, 3D virtual tours, and more.
“We’re looking for people who move fast, dream big, and want to shape the direction of their own careers while shaping the future of real estate through cutting edge innovation,” he said in a statement.
