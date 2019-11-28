Competition watchdog greenlights Amazon’s Future Coupons buy

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisitions of Future Coupons Limited (FCL) by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, and Primetals Technologies by Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery (MHMM). The CCI has also given its nod to a stake buy in Adani Gas Ltd by Total Holdings.
After the approval, Amazon.com will be acquiring about 49 per cent of the voting and non-voting equity shares of FCL. The deal consists of other constituent steps involving FCL, Future Corporate Resources Private Limited (FCRPL) and Future Retail Limited (FRL), a CCI statement said.
FCRPL is engaged in management consultancy services and trading in goods and services and also has investments in various Future Group of companies.
FCL is principally engaged in marketing and distribution of corporate gift cards, loyalty cards and reward cards to corporate customers.
The CCI also approved the acquisition of Primetals Technologies (PT) by MHMM. Under the proposed transaction, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) will effectively acquire the remaining 49 per cent of the total shareholding in PT now held by Siemens AG.
CCI said that MHMM is a holding company within MHI and is not engaged in any business activity. PT is a joint venture currently controlled by MHI (through MHMM) and Siemens.
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Metals, including aluminium, copper, zinc, nickel and lead, can be bought on MCX at a price that reflects ...
They should avoid under-estimating their investment time horizon, says Aashish Somaiyaa of Motilal Oswal AMC
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...