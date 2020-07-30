ASUS launches ultraportable ZenBooks, VivoBooks

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Taiwanese tech PC giant ASUS today announced four new additions to its ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).
ASUS India says in its official release that the new line-up is powered by 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors.
ASUS claims to be the world’s thinnest 13.3” and 14” laptop with four-sided NanoEdge display. The laptop has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience and a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis.
ASUS says that at 1.07 and 1.13 kg, ZenBook 13 and 14 laptops are the thinnest ever variants to feature versatile connectivity with a set of l I/O ports, including the DualThunderbolt™ 3 USB-C®, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI.
The laptop variant has an ergonomic design featuring NumberPad, an edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard. It is also equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello.
The ZenBook laptops, with the latest up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, come with up to 16 GB RAM.
ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in lilac mist and glossy pine grey hues with spun-metal finish.
ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) are priced at ₹79,990. The laptops are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline channels.
VivoBookS
S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 come with a three-sided NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels that make for an 85/84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
The laptops are lightweight and weigh around 1.4 kg. The laptops is at 15.9 mm in thickness.
The VivoBookS S14 is available in shades of resolute red, gaia green, indie black, and dreamy white.
The new VivoBookS S14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe® SSD.
ASUS claims that the laptops have long-lasting battery that goes to 60 per cent in 49 minutes.
The VivoBook Ultra K14, on the other hand, is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel® i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe® SSD.
The laptops come with a fingerprint sensor that ensures the security of private data.
VivoBook S14 (S433) is priced at ₹67,990 and are available only offline. VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413) is priced at ₹39,990 and is available on Amazon as well as offline channels.
Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in the official release: “ We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line-up of ZenBook and VivoBook powered by Intel 10th Gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues.”
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...