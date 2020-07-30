ASUS launches ultraportable ZenBooks, VivoBooks

Taiwanese tech PC giant ASUS today announced four new additions to its ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).

ASUS India says in its official release that the new line-up is powered by 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors.

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425)

ASUS claims to be the world’s thinnest 13.3” and 14” laptop with four-sided NanoEdge display. The laptop has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience and a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis.

ASUS says that at 1.07 and 1.13 kg, ZenBook 13 and 14 laptops are the thinnest ever variants to feature versatile connectivity with a set of l I/O ports, including the DualThunderbolt™ 3 USB-C®, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI.

The laptop variant has an ergonomic design featuring NumberPad, an edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard. It is also equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello.

The ZenBook laptops, with the latest up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, come with up to 16 GB RAM.

ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in lilac mist and glossy pine grey hues with spun-metal finish.

ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) are priced at ₹79,990. The laptops are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline channels.

VivoBookS S14/ VivoBook Ultra K14 (S433/K413)

VivoBookS

S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 come with a three-sided NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels that make for an 85/84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptops are lightweight and weigh around 1.4 kg. The laptops is at 15.9 mm in thickness.

The VivoBookS S14 is available in shades of resolute red, gaia green, indie black, and dreamy white.

The new VivoBookS S14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe® SSD.

ASUS claims that the laptops have long-lasting battery that goes to 60 per cent in 49 minutes.

The VivoBook Ultra K14, on the other hand, is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel® i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe® SSD.

The laptops come with a fingerprint sensor that ensures the security of private data.

VivoBook S14 (S433) is priced at ₹67,990 and are available only offline. VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413) is priced at ₹39,990 and is available on Amazon as well as offline channels.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in the official release: “ We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line-up of ZenBook and VivoBook powered by Intel 10th Gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues.”