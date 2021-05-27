Dell announces availability of its latest commercial PC portfolio in India

Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the availability of its latest commercial PC portfolio in India.

This includes the latest series of Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex.

The devices made available in India are lineup includes Dell Latitude 7320, Dell Latitude 7410, Dell Latitude 7420, Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 9520, Dell Latitude 5320, Dell Precision 3560, Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, and Dell OptiPlex 5090.

The company has further aimed to “modernise” its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance and battery life while improving audio quality and connectivity.

It also includes technologies such as ExpressResponse with Intel Adaptix Technology. The software also provides intelligent background noise-cancelling with Intelligent Audio and smart connectivity with ExpressConnect that prioritises bandwidth to conferencing to reduce interruptions.

Dell Latitude

The Latitude series includes Latitude 9420 and 9520 that are collaborative business PCs.

The PCs feature security features like SafeShutter, automatic webcam shutter. The devices also come in a 2-in-1 form factor.

Latitude 9420 comes with a built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors based on the Intel Evo platform. The device features ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock. The Latitude 9520 features a 15-inch InfinityEdge screen. It comes with a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology.

The Dell Latitude 7320 and 7420 are detachable 2-in-1 devices with ComfortView Plus low blue light solution. The Latitude 7410 is a premium Chromebook. It features a 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology

The 7320 and 7420 are powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core processors with up to i7 vPro 4-Core and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The devices come with up to 32GB LPDDR4 SDRAM onboard. They are equipped with Intel Rapid Storage Technology.

The 7320 detachable comes with a 13-inch display and an advanced 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR). The Latitude 7420 features a 4K UHD display, enhanced speakers and Intelligent Audio. For those wanting a larger screen size, the Latitude 7420 offers both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.

The Latitude 5320 also comes in a 2-in-1 form factor. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels with touch support. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors. It is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD. It features Intel Iris XE graphics.

Prices for the Dell Latitude 7320 and Latitude 7420 start at ₹85,000 and ₹90,000, respectively.

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook starts at ₹ 94,500. The Dell Latitude 9420 starts at ₹ 1,36,000 while the Latitude 9520 starts at ₹ 1,45,000. The Dell Latitude 5320 starts at ₹ 77,500.

Precision 3560

The Precision 3560 is a mobile workstation that comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution. The device features ComfortView Plus and Dell’s exclusive PremierColor software. It also features touch support. The device is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor. It also comes with an option for Nvidia Quadro T500 graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory.

The device is equipped with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage. The Precision 3560 starts at ₹ 74,500.

OptiPlex

The OptiPlex series features the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra and the OptiPlex 5090.

The new OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is a modular all-in-one desktop experience. It is equipped with built-in AI from Dell Optimizer. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, also support up to four 4K monitors at once.The devices are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processors. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra features up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD.

The OptiPlex 5090 Tower delivers commercial VR content experiences. It is equipped with the Nvidia 1660 Super and AMD graphics. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors. The memory has been doubled from the previous generation. With the new Intel Gen 12 graphics, OptiPlex 5090 Micro offers better visuals for 3D rendering and 4K monitor use with discrete graphics support.

The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra start at ₹ 47,500 and ₹ 43,000 respectively. The OptiPlex 5090 starts at ₹ 46,500.

The devices will be available on the Dell website.

Dell has also incorporated sustainable solutions across the new Precision 3560 and Latitude 5320, in line with its sustainability goal. The devices are the first PCs among Dell’s commercial portfolio to use bioplastic from tree waste in their design. It has also increased the use of reclaimed carbon fibre in the 7000 series.