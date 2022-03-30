Dell Technologies and Alienware have announced the launch of the latest Alienware X15 and X17 R2 gaming laptops in India. In 2021, the companies unveiled the first-ever X-Series laptops. The new 15 inch and 17 inch gaming laptops are the latest addition to the series.

The X15 R2 and X17 R2 laptops come with support for up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i19HK processors. Further, NVIDIA G-SYNC is available on the FHD 360Hz display option on the X17, and with QHD 240Hz and FHD360Hz displays on the X15.

The devices support Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology. It delivers a 24 per cent improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation, and up to a 50 per cent improvement to the contact resistance in preliminary testing, Dell said.

Improved thermal control

The Alienware Quad-Fan design produces dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans for improved thermal control. Additionally, the AI-powered Smart Fan control technology allows individual fans to independently spin, slow down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system offering performance control to its user.

The X-Series also includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology which is capable of up to 12-phase (on the X17) or 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (on the X15). Some exclusive features of the X17 include CherryMX mechanical keyboard and upgradable DDR5 memory. It features the AlienFX stadium lighting.

Both devices come in the Lunar Light colour. Under Dell’s 2030 Moonshot Goals, the X-Series comes with a low VOC (volatile organic compounds) waterborne paint — a sustainable and stain-resistant paint.

The newly launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com and multi-brand outlets. The Alienware X15 R2 price starts at ₹2,49,990 while the Alienware X17 R2 starts at ₹2,99,990.