HP launches its first consumer PCs made with ‘recycled plastics’

HP on Tuesday announced updates to its Pavilion line-up, with the HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15 laptops.

To build on HP’s sustainability commitment, the new device line-up is the company’s first consumer notebook range that uses post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics, it said.

“The new Pavilion notebooks feature the use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics in the construction of the speaker housing – and its use in these devices is estimated to keep approximately 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills,” HP said based on its internal analysis of data.

The outer boxes and fibre cushions used in packaging the new devices are also 100 per cent sustainably sourced and recyclable, it said.

Specs and features

As for the specs, the new Pavilion is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

All three devices will offer optional dual-channel memory technology and optional Intel Optane Memory with PCIe SSD standard up to 1TB for storage.

As for battery life, the Pavilion 13 offers 8.5 hours of battery life while consumers can get up to 8.75 hours of battery life on the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15, HP said.

The devices also have an Adaptive Battery Optimiser feature that “helps preserve the battery health and prolong its lifespan.”

Pavillion PCs support Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

In terms of audio and video experiences, the devices are equipped with HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and tuning by B&O along with the HP Wide Vision HD Camera that features an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view.

Price and availability

The HP Pavilion laptop 13-bb0075TU will be available at a starting price of ₹71,999. It will come with a 13-inch screen and in i5 and i7 variants with 1TB SSD. It will come in silver/ceramic white colours.

The HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU device will be available at a starting price of ₹62,999. It will come with a 14-inch screen and will be available in i5 and i7 variants with 1TB SSD. The laptop will come in silver/ceramic white and Tranquil pink colours. While the Pavillion 14-dv0084TX has a starting price of ₹67,999 and will be available in a 14 inch i5 GFX variant powered with Iris Plus GFX. It will be available in silver colour.

The HP Pavilion laptop 15-eg0103TX has a starting price of ₹69,999. The 15 inch i5 GFX device will be powered with Iris Plus GFX. It will be available in silver, ceramic white and fog blue colours.