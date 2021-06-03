Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. has announced the expansion of its PC lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, its new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup.

The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform.

The Galaxy Book Go series builds on Windows 10 experience. It features a 180-degree folding hinge. For audio, the devices support Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy Book Go comes with a 14-inch TFT FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU/

It comes with 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X memory options and 64GB and 128GB eUFS storage options.

The device comes with a 42.3Wh battery and a 25W USB Type-C fast charger.

As for the features of the device, users can sync their smartphone to their Galaxy Book Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft. They can also extend their screen to their Galaxy Tab S7 series for dual-screen productivity with a second screen.

It also supports Galaxy Book Smart Switch to transfer files, photos, app lists and settings from their existing PC to their Galaxy Book Go series device along with the Quick Share feature.

At home, users can control the lighting or temperature with the SmartThings–or use SmartThings Find to track down their Galaxy smartphone left in another room, Samsung said.

The devices will be available in silver colour.

The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE version will be available from June in select markets starting at $349. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year.

The India price and availability of the devices is yet to be specified.