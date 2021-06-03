Samsung launches Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. has announced the expansion of its PC lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, its new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup.
The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform.
The Galaxy Book Go series builds on Windows 10 experience. It features a 180-degree folding hinge. For audio, the devices support Dolby Atmos.
Galaxy Book Go comes with a 14-inch TFT FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU/
It comes with 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X memory options and 64GB and 128GB eUFS storage options.
The device comes with a 42.3Wh battery and a 25W USB Type-C fast charger.
As for the features of the device, users can sync their smartphone to their Galaxy Book Go series device to answer texts, make calls and mirror Android apps with Link to Windows and Microsoft. They can also extend their screen to their Galaxy Tab S7 series for dual-screen productivity with a second screen.
It also supports Galaxy Book Smart Switch to transfer files, photos, app lists and settings from their existing PC to their Galaxy Book Go series device along with the Quick Share feature.
At home, users can control the lighting or temperature with the SmartThings–or use SmartThings Find to track down their Galaxy smartphone left in another room, Samsung said.
The devices will be available in silver colour.
The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE version will be available from June in select markets starting at $349. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year.
The India price and availability of the devices is yet to be specified.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...