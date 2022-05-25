Content aggregator platform Resorcio to tap Hindi, Bengali opportunity

As it announced the launch of Telugu language content on its aggregator platform, Resorcio said that it will also onboard Hindi and Bengali content in the next few months. The Kerala-based edtech start-up, which received funding from Infosys founder and serial entrepreneur Kris Gopalakrishnan, said that the platform allows content developers monetise their content.

The aggregator allows developers to price their content as the users access and download the content generated by them.

“We have not generated revenues yet. A trickle has happened. It will take a few more months to see revenues coming in,” Geethika Sudip, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Resorcio, told BusinessLine.

Telugu users

The platform has about 50,000 registered users and 3,000 content developers. It has about 20 employees on rolls.

“We vet content before putting it on the platform. We don’t allow anything that violates community standards, Anuradha Mothali, Head of Content of Resorcio, said.

“We have clocked 25 lakh unique visitors within six months of the launch. We have seen a huge traction from the two Telugu speaking — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. About 18 per cent of visitors hail from these two States,” Sudip said.

The platform offers content in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit, English and Arabic.

Stating that the start-up is targeting the users in the age group of 18-35 years, Sudip said the platform was planning to bring in all those who were left out of the content generation activity.

“Teachers, for example, shy away from content generation. We are conducting a three-day online course to equip them with tools required for creating attractive and engaging content,” she said.

This course is certified by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

Geethika Sudip said the start-up was planning to raise ₹40 crore by diluting about 19 per cent in the next two years.