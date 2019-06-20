Content discovery app Dailyhunt acquires Local Play

Bengaluru-based Dailyhunt, a news and local language content discovery application, has acquired hyperlocal video content and news content platform, Local Play, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of Dailyhunt’s strategy of attracting new users from Tier-II, III and IV Indian cities, the company said in a statement.

“We saw the need for hyperlocal content is still largely untapped despite the presence of a host of traditional and new age content platforms in India. The latest acquisition of LocalPlay is a part of our strategic focus to penetrate the next billion users of Bharat and build deep sustainable moats around our business and will position us even better as the go-to destination for local language content in India,” Virendra Gupta, Founder at Dailyhunt, said.

“Dailyhunt will further scale up and produce 5 million pieces of hyperlocal content annually, available exclusively on Dailyhunt, making it the largest hyperlocal news and content destination in the country,” he added.