Cotelligent sets up a new centre of excellence for cybersecurity

Cotelligent- a TechDemocracy Company, providers of cybersecurity products and services, notably Identity and Access Management solutions, has set up a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Cybersecurity.
The Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity at Hyderabad will serve as the engineering and remote delivery hub of operations for TechDemocracy, the company said. It will play a key role in assisting businesses in managing cyber threats and compliance requirements and focusing on global cybersecurity innovation.
The company proposes to expand its workforce by 1000+ personnel over the next five years.
The company will work with the Telangana government through TASK to train and develop 2000+ #CyberWarriors through their Centre of Excellence. Cotelligent will be investing actively over the next five years for the #Cyber Warrior initiative to support these goals.
The Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by the Minister for Information Technology and Urban Development, the Government of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR).
Speaking on the occasion, Srikiran Patibandla, Founder & CEO, Cotelligent – a TechDemocracy company said, “As more businesses move on the cloud, data security and identity access management are emerging the critical requirements for enterprises. More enterprises are identifying cybersecurity as a critical investment area. TechDemocracy with over two decades of expertise, and the ability to deliver customized solutions is well poised to serve the global customers with their IT requirements. "
This centre will serve as the engineering and remote delivery centre of operations for the Global clientele for TechDemocracy.
