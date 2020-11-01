Custom background feature rolled out for desktop users on Google Meet

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Google has started to roll out a custom background feature on Google Meet for desktop users.
The feature lets users replace their background with an image on a Google Meet call.
“You can either use Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds, or upload your own image,” Google said in an official blog post announcing the feature.
The feature will remain off by default. Users can change their background before a meeting by either selecting a pre-uploaded background or uploading their own image for the background. Users can upload their own image for their background by clicking the ‘Add +’ button.
Even during a video call, users can click on the three dots on the bottom right of their screen. From there they can select a pre-uploaded image as a background or upload their own custom image.
The custom background feature has been rolled out for users on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on the Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support on Meet mobile apps will be coming soon, Google said.
Initially, no admin control for the feature has been provided.
“Admin controls to select which organisational units can use custom and preset backgrounds for meetings they organise will be introduced later this year,” Google said.
The tech giant has begun the gradual rollout of the feature for Rapid Release domains. It will begin the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains starting on November 6.
The feature will be available to essentials, business starter, business standard, business plus, enterprise essentials, enterprise standard, enterprise plus, enterprise for education, and nonprofit accounts, and users with personal Google accounts.
Earlier this year, Google had also rolled out a new feature that lets users blur the background of their video on Google Meet.
