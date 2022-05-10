‘Cut down notice period in IT/ITES sector to global standards’

Voicing concern over the extent of the notice period for IT/ITES workers who want to exit Indian companies, an IT company promoter in Kochi has suggested lessening the number of days on par with global standards.

The current 90-day notice period creates a lot of difficulties in attracting good talents, and it needs to be reduced to 30-60 days, said Thomas Brenneke, Founder & CEO, Network Redux, based in Infopark here.

“Right now, this is a great concern especially for small and medium companies in India and it creates revenue loss as well”, he told BusinessLine in an interaction.

The Indian talent is unmatched. However, there should be a fair system for everyone to hire a good talent pool. The company raised this issue at the recently concluded NASCOM SMB forum. He said the industry body or the government should develop a regulation to this effect.

Brenneke, who was in Kochi for an official visit, said that Redux has plans to expand its hiring in the Kochi office by at least 100 per cent by the end of 2022. Currently, it has a headcount of 60 members. The new recruitment assumes significance, especially with the expansion of cloud services bringing in more global clients from newer domains such as Europe and West Asia.

Asked whether the Russia Ukraine conflict has helped the company generate new business, he said, “Network Redux works with many US companies with a talent pool in Russia. Since the war, most of the US companies have approached us for immediate requirement with experienced talent for their projects. We have started working with many US companies for new projects which earlier used to be handled by the Russian workforce. This contributes 5 per cent of the total business of the company”.

On talent pool

On the talent pool in India, he said though the last two years have been challenging, Kochi has always gifted the company the best talent.” The HR team works as a team globally to make sure we are in line with the global human resource market.”

Network Redux emphasises keeping up a family culture in the organisation, which helped in lower attrition during the pandemic period when there were a good number of resignations throughout the IT industry, he said.

Over the past 17 years, Network Redux has supported hundreds of clients, from on-premise dedicated servers to complex multi-region public cloud deployments. In 2011, Bernneke joined hands with Sujith Mohan to open a global operations centre in Kerala to expand to 24/7 support and technical services. Network Redux globally works on three main streams of operations: Managed Cloud Services, Managed Teams and Financial Services. The company has also expanded its operations to Latin America with a diverse workforce to support all existing and upcoming clients, he added.