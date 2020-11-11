Cybercriminals get creative with old and new techniques in Q3: Report

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Advanced persistent threat (APT) groups are diversifying their activities, getting creative with old and new techniques in Q3 of 2020, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
“The activity of advanced persistent threat (APT) groups in the third quarter of 2020 indicated a curious trend: while many threat actors advance and continue to diversify their toolsets, at times resorting to extremely tailored and persistent tools, others successfully reach their goals through the employment of well-known, time-tested attack methods,” the report said.
Kaspersky researchers have observed a split trend in Q3. One of the most notable campaigns of the quarter was carried out by an unknown actor, who infected a user’s device using a custom bootkit for an essential hardware component of a computer device called UEFI.
This infection vector was part of a multi-stage framework dubbed MosaicRegressor. The malware infecting the device became more persistent and hard to remove as it was planted through the hardware component.
“On top of that, the payload downloaded by the malware to each victim’s device could be different – this flexible approach enabled the actor to hide its payload from unwanted witnesses,” the report said.
Some bad actors leveraged steganography through a new method abusing the Authenticode-signed Windows Defender binary. It is “an integral and approved program for the Windows Defender security solution.”
The attackers used steganography to hide the primary payload in the Defender keeping it executable without rendering its digital signature invalid and making it harder to detect.
Other threat actors also updated their existing toolsets to make it harder to detect and more effective. Many updated multi-stage frameworks and malware such as a remote access tool called Dtrack RAT (remote access tool) continued to appear in the wild.
However, some threat actors still relying on low-tech infection chains which have been successful in the past.
One such group cited by Kaspersky researchers is a mercenary group named DeathStalker.
“This APT mainly focuses on law firms and companies operating in the financial sector, gathering sensitive and valuable information from the victims. Using techniques that have been mostly identical since 2018, a focus on evading detection has enabled DeathStalker to continue carrying out a number of successful attacks,” the report said.
“While some threat actors remain consistent over time and simply look to use hot topics such as COVID-19 to entice victims to download malicious attachments, other groups reinvent themselves and their toolsets,” said Ariel Jungheit, Senior Security Researcher, Global Research and Analysis Team, Kaspersky.
“The widening scope of platforms attacked, continuous work on new infection chains and the use of legitimate services as part of their attack infrastructure is something we have witnessed over the past quarter,” Jungheit said.
“Overall, what this means for cybersecurity specialists is this: defenders need to invest resources in hunting malicious activity in new, possibly legitimate environments that were scrutinized less in the past. That includes malware that is written in lesser-known programming languages, as well as through legitimate cloud services,” Jungheit added.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...