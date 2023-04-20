To cater to jobseekers in the Malabar region, Cyberpark and the Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) are organising a job fair — Reboot 2023 — at the Government Cyberpark, Kozhikode, on May 13 and 14.

Kozhikode Government Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, Hilite Business Park, Kinfra Business Park and several IT companies in the Malabar region are also participating in the fair.

Candidates can register at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/registration. Last year, the Reboot fair threw up more than 800 job opportunities.

Cyberpark CEO Madhavikutty MS said the growth of the IT sector has paved the way for more job opportunities and the Reboot 2023 job fair will take the opportunities to deserving people. She added that the enthusiastic response of the candidates last year led to more job openings and officials expect higher participation this year.

CAFIT president Abdul Gafoor said the Reboot Job Fair 2023 will provide an opportunity to utilize the skills of candidates from the Malabar region.