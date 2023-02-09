Acceldata, a data observability platform has raised $50 million in Series C funding. This round of funding was led by March Capital, with additional investment from Sanabil Investments, Industry Ventures, and existing investors, Insight Partners.

The round will be used for accelerating innovation and expanding go-to-market efforts for its Data Observability Platform. Previously, Acceldata has raised nearly $100 million in funding from VCs including Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures since its inception.

“Data teams are building revenue generating, mission-critical data products, but are missing purpose-built observability solutions to operate their data ecosystem. We are rapidly innovating to enable enterprises with a comprehensive data observability platform, providing visibility across the supply chain of data,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of Acceldata.

Acceldata is utilizing this investment to further expand its footprint into the Global 2000, while supporting the company’s existing partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, and the data and analytics services providers including Wipro and others, the company release said.

It further said that Acceldata is expanding its integrations with cloud service providers and ISVs, and continues to increase awareness of data observability as a must-have enterprise investment area.

“Acceldata is leading the charge for the data observability industry, giving operational control back to the data teams with meaningful insights and we’re very excited to join them along this ride,” said Rajan Mehra, Partner at March Capital.

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed an enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata’s solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun and Bradstreet, Verisk, Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), DBS, among others.