DAZN, a global leader in sports live streaming, will set up a Product Development Centre in Hyderabad. This investment will create 1,000 jobs.

The UK-based company offers its streaming services in over 200 countries, with a base of six more registered users. The on-demand sports content player covers events like UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga, English Premier League, NFL, NBA, and IPL.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and DAZN Group’s Chief Technology Officer Sandeep Tiku in London on Saturday. DAZN’s Board Member and Executive Vice-President (Communications) Daisy Wells in London was also present at the meeting.

The State Minister is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, leading a delegation of officials, scouting for intevestments into the State.