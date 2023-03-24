DE-CIX and Lightstorm have extended their global partnership in India to provide direct access to Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) and enhance experience via Polarin, a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform by Lightstorm, DE-CIX said.

In the ongoing partnership, Lightstorm has added 17 more DE-CIX-enabled data centres to the already existing 17 independent data centres DE-CIX India has.

The partnership aims MAPS to allow users benefit from reliable and optimized connectivity, latency telemetry and security alerts for Microsoft Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, says, “In the digital world, dependable connectivity is crucial, and we are delighted to offer Lightstorm’s customers direct access to our DE-CIX India Internet Exchanges and to the digital ecosystems that form around them.”

The Polarin platform helps enterprises to consume instantaneous network services with complete transparency, and to utilise them on-demand as they would consume Cloud. The system eliminates the cumbersome process of months of network setup and multiple partner onboardings, allowing for faster GTM execution.

Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and MD of Lightstorm says, “Collaboration with DE-CIX allows us to offer greater value and superior experience to our customers and accelerated revenue growth by reducing time to market.”

DE-CIX, a German Commercial Internet Exchange, is an operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs). On the other hand, Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking across globe.