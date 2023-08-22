Global consultancy company Deloitte has launched a Global Generative AI Market Incubator to promote innovation in Generative artificial intelligence and serve businesses in India and abroad.

“The AI incubator will leverage the in-depth sector knowledge and AI/ML expertise of our professionals, including data scientists and engineers. They will work through a multi-disciplinary model built on design thinking to ensure speed, faster time to market, and immediate value generation in critical projects,” a Deloitte statement said here on Tuesday.

“With the generative AI boom leading to its soaring global demand, it is a significant step towards nurturing tech innovation and talent in India and enabling enterprises to achieve their business objectives,” it said.

“Our focus is to harness generative AI’s disruptive potential in partnership with our key alliances by leveraging our targeted industry solutions that help clients realise sustainable business outcomes and achieve real transformations,” Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Markets Leader, said.

“We are collaborating with premier academic institutions and industry bodies and rapidly scaling trained generative AI talent pool across skills. This will nurture local tech talent and provide them more opportunities to serve global clients from India on these fast-evolving technologies,” he said.

“We officially launched the Gen AI practice in June this year. This launch shall further accelerate Gen AI deployments and bring global best practices,” the statement said.

