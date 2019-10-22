Dhoni the ‘riskiest celebrity' in online searches

If you are an ardent Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and frequently search as well as click those links that give the latest news about him, beware.

It can be a trap, by a hacker, to lure into a malicious website or virus.

Dhoni, according to cyber security experts, has become the ‘Most Dangerous Celebrity’ when it comes to the ‘riskiest search results’. The other celebrities that follow are Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gulati, Sunny Leone, Radhika Apte, Shraddha Kapoor, Harmanpreet Kaur, P V Sindhu and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dhoni topped the list of Top-10 ‘dangerous celebrities’ prepared by the Internet security solutions company McAfee.

Read: Who are the most dangerous celebrities to search for online?

“Dhoni’s immense popularity has created a field day for cybercriminals to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, has said in the 13th edition of McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity Research 2019.

“As subscription-based content platforms continue to grow in India, netizens often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, and images of their favourite superstars,” he said.

“They may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose,” Venkat Krishnapur said.

He advised the people to exercise caution and think before they click. “They should avoid suspicious links that promise free content,” he warned.

How to be safe