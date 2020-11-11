Info-tech

Digital news, OTT added under I&B Ministry: Government

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

The government has brought films, audio-visuals, news and current affairs content on online platforms-- under the domain of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday, content made available by online providers such as Netflix will also come under the ministry.

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 and it will come into effect immediately.

With this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once.

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading ‘MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING (SOOCHANA AUR PRASARAN MANTRALAYA)’ after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely:- VA. DIGITAL/ONLINE MEDIA. 22A. Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers. 22B. News and current affairs content on online platforms, it said.

