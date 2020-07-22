Digital platforms around world have to be responsive: Prasad

Digital platforms around the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries such as defence, privacy and security of citizens, the government said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the digital Ministers of the G20 countries, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and IT, said that it was time to acknowledge the sovereign concerns of countries.

A virtual meeting of G20 Digital Economy Ministers took place, hosted by Saudi Arabia which is currently holding the presidency of G20.

Prasad especially emphasised on the data related issues and sovereign rights of countries to protect data privacy and security of its citizens.

"India is soon going to put in place a robust personal data protection law which will not only address the data privacy related concerns of citizens but also ensure availability of data for innovation and economic development. In view of these concerns, the digital platforms having presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure," he said.

In the wake of global pandemic like Covid-19, Prasad emphasised on the need for building a resilient global supply chain and shared India as an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains.

He also spoke about how digital technology has helped the government of India in providing relief to the economically weaker sections of society during the current Covid-19 crisis.

Using digital innovations such as Direct Benefit Transfers and digital payments even the weakest in the society was provided various financial relief during the lockdown, he added.