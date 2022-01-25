Digital solutions provider Mindcurv chalks out India expansion plan

Mindcurv, the Germany-based digital solutions provider, is planning to hire 100 team members this year as part of their India expansion plans.

After Kochi and Coimbatore, the company plans setting up an office in Thiruvananthapuram and it is looking at campuses to hire the best talents. Amjad Liaquat, founder, Mindcurv said that they are hiring and growing in all geographies with a particular focus on India and Germany. The workforce would be doubled in India this year.

Mindcurv, which creates digital customer experiences using modern technologies, cloud infrastructures and data has implemented advanced transactional digital solutions for B2C and B2B companies.

The surge in digital interactions in B2B is breaking traditional sales models. Quoting the Gartner Future of Sales 2025 report, he said 80 per cent of interactions between suppliers and buyers in B2B will occur via digital channels by 2025.

Focusing on digitalisation

Considering the changes in the consumers’ buying preference and rise in digital commerce, Liaquat said companies should adopt a digital mind-set for a shift to new channels so as to engage, interact and transact with customers sitting at different locations. With significant disruptions in businesses, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has facilitated a thriving online business. Mindcurv has started offering more in digitalising the B2B customer and not B2C alone.

The company has also completed five strategic acquisitions in the pandemic times and has also enabled advanced digital solutions across Europe for large clients such as Nikon, Bidfood, Vorwerk, and Carrefour.

There are also plans to focus on embedding analytics into core commercial processes to drive strategy, experience, margins, and sales and go beyond the transactional part of e-commerce, he said.

Asked on the future changes in the industry, Liaquat said digital channels would open up fresh opportunities in the wake of increase in the relevance of products and services. Since digital transformation is not a one-time action, it demands continuous effort and constant evolution. To achieve this, companies need to have a strategy and sound technology base that can be offered only by a partner.