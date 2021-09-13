Disney to opt for exclusive theatrical release for remaining 2021 slate of films

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced its plans for exclusive theatrical release windows for the remainder of its 2021 slate of films over the weekend. Disney has said that the remaining movies on its 2021 slate will all be released in theatres exclusively before being released on its streaming platform Disney+.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

“As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season,” Daniel added.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios musical Encanto will be released in theatres on November 24, with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before coming to Disney+ on December 24, the company announced. Disney’s other scheduled releases will have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release.

These movies include The Last Duel slated to be released on October 15, 2021, Ron’s Gone Wrong on October 22, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021, West Side Story on December 10, 2021 and The King’s Man on December 22, 2021. The pandemic and the consequent lockdown had led to closures of movie theatres across the globe.

Media major’s have turned to streaming platforms while many studios delayed the release of major movies. Warner Bros’ in December 2020 had said that its entire 2021 slate would be released simultaneously on its HBO Max streaming platform.

Disney’s announcement comes after the successful theatre-first releases of movies such as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. It had released the movies with an exclusive 45-day theatrical window. According to Forbes, Shang-Chi has crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office so far.