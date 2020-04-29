DocsApp, PhonePe partner to enable online doctor consultations

DocsApp, India’s digital healthcare platform, has joined hands with PhonePe, India’s digital payments platform to help provide healthcare access to Indians amidst the Covid-19 crisis, as per the company’s official release.

DocsApp is live on PhonePe’s Switch platform where users can consult with a specialist doctor. PhonePe mentioned that to spread awareness, DocsApp is also featured prominently on PhonePe’s Essentials section during the period of the lockdown.

PhonePe further informed that DocsApp is providing medical assistance for any coronavirus-related query/consultation free of cost and is offering discounts up to 90 per cent for non-Covid consultations. This initiative has helped over 3.5 lakh Indians across the country.

Commenting on the traction received so far, Rituraj Rautela, Head of PhonePe Switch stated on the official release: “We are excited to have DocsApp as a partner on the PhonePe Switch platform. DocsApp’s tech platform enables millions of our users to consult genuine doctors on any health issues from the safety of their homes. Users have been consulting doctors online, uploading their prescriptions, and ordering medicines from DocsApp instantly from within the PhonePe app itself.”

He added that through PhonePe Switch, the company’s effort has been to build a partner app ecosystem, which offers our users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps while enabling faster customer acquisition and higher engagement for our partners.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, DocsApp said: “It is clear that all of us have to work together in harmony to fight humanity's newest foe. We are proud & look forward to helping more people and offer a large section of the population near-free service with the help of PhonePe.”

PhonePe noted that individuals can connect to specialist doctors through chat, call, or video on DocsApp in their mother tongue or any language they are comfortable with. The platform also allows the user to buy medicines and book a lab test.