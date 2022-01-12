DoorDash CEO Tony Xu joins Meta’s board

Tony Xu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoorDash, Inc., has been elected to Meta’s board of directors, effective immediately, the company has announced.

Xu has served as the CEO and a member of the board of directors of DoorDash, Inc. since May 2013. He was appointed DoorDash’s board chair in November 2020. Xu holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, said, “Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses. I’ve always thought it’s important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce. I look forward to learning from his perspective as we build towards the metaverse.”

“Millions of local merchants use Meta’s tools to grow and run their businesses every month. I look forward to working with the board as the company enters the next stage of its journey,” said Xu.

Board members

Xu will join Meta’s current board members that include Mark Zuckerberg; Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Drew Houston, Co-Founder and CEO, Dropbox, Inc.; Nancy Killefer, Retired Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Robert M. Kimmitt, Meta’s Lead Independent Director and Senior International Counsel at WilmerHale LLP; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Meta; Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.