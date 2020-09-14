Dream Sports raises $225 million from Tiger Global, TPG, ChrysCapital

Dream Sports, a sports technology company, has raised $225 million in primary and secondary investments led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures.

The investment represents the growth of the Indian sports technology sector and its potential to transform sports in the country, Dream Sports said in a statement.

“The sports sector has high growth potential in India. There is a significant opportunity to enhance the fan experience and we are excited to partner with Dream Sports to leverage technology in ways that will deepen the connection between Indian fans and the sports they love,” said Akshay Tanna, Managing Director at TPG.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is headquartered in Mumbai.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.

“We are excited to welcome our new partners, who share our passion for sports and have extensive experience in building highly valuable tech companies in India. As a homegrown Indian company, we are proud to continue adding value to our 10 crore Indian sports fans, investors, employees and the overall sports ecosystem in India,” said Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO, Dream Sports.

“In the last two years, we have grown beyond fantasy sports to sports content, merchandise, streaming, experiences, and there is much more to come. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for India and Indian fans through sports technology and innovation,” he added.