E-comm majors drive seasonal hiring surge

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Despite the economic slowdown, the demand for seasonal hiring — for short duration — is likely to be buoyant this year following a surge in online buying, and ahead of the festival season.
HR experts expect an increase in seasonal hiring this year ranging from 15-50 per cent depending on different sectors over previous year that saw over 3 lakh such appointments by various companies. The surge in online sale is a good indicator of recovery in employment, they say.
Each year, hiring in e-commerce industry, logistics and other related activities peaks from August to December due to seasonal factors coupled with focus campaigns run by the e-commerce majors. This year is unique with massive shift towards online orders owing to lockdown, said Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation.
“Our anticipation of growth this year should be over 35-50 per cent for the seasonal hiring and support functions. This, however, is subject to consumer sentiment and a feel good factor that Indians have coming towards year-end festivals,” he added.
A record sale was witnessed for Amazon India’s Prime Day sales. Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing for its biggest annual sale — The Big Billion Day. Smaller players like Grofers, a grocery website, are also gearing up for a surge in online sales.
The seasonal associates typically pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders.
Amazon announced 50,000 additional seasonal hires made in May to fill roles to meet the surge in customer demand. All the roles were filled by mid-June. Amazon India will soon announce the hiring plan for the festive season as it does every year, said a spokesperson.
A spokesperson for Flipkart said that over the past few months, there has been an increasing demand across health safety products like thermometers, oximeters, masks and sanitizers to household appliances such as microwaves. Work from home essentials such as comfort clothing, furniture and electronic items such as laptops and printers also saw good demand.
“To meet this growing demand as we get into the festive season, we are hiring for our supply chain across different regions in the country, in line with the business plan, which includes our facilities, last mile delivery executives and alternate delivery models such as Kiranas,” the spokesperson added.
Grofers has been hiring for delivery and warehouse operations to meet the rapid rise in demand. To cater to the growth during the lockdown, it had hired over 3,000 people for supply chain operations.
Recently, it added another 2,000 warehouse staff for its semi-annual GOBD sale, said Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers. “We believe that there is a natural demand for online grocery, which will further boost supply chain hiring in the coming months,” he added.
HR firms are bullish about seasonal hiring. With the festive season around the corner, the e-commerce giants are all gearing up to cater to the surge in the demand. These are positive indicators for recovery in employment and economy at large, said Manu Saigal, Director, General Staffing, The Adecco Group India.
According to Alok Kumar, Senior Director- Sales & Global Accounts, Manpower, hiring at retail space is definitely going to take a hit this festive season. But the loss of a particular sector could be a big gain for the other, in this case — e-commerce and logistics companies.
These companies are visibly bullish after seeing the recent outcome of one of the largest e-commerce company’s online festivals.
They plan to augment their frontline staff — delivery and warehouse personnel by adding 15 to 20 per cent more headcounts in this festive season, he said.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...