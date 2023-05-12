Twitter launched encrypted direct messages (DMs) for users to communicate securely.

The microblogging platform CEO Elon Musk warned against its use saying, “Try it, but don’t trust it yet.”

This comes after Musk announced that Twitter will remove inactive accounts.

Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched.



Try it, but don't trust it yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

The feature is exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers available at $11 a month ($8 for desktop) or otherwise affiliated with an organisation “verified” by Twitter for $1,000 a month plus $50 per user.

The encrypted feature, once enabled by users, offers protection against spies and encodes messages so that only the sender and receiver can decipher them. Encrypted messages are also limited to text and links; photos, videos and other attachments aren't supported yet.

Musk earlier called it “The acid test.” He added, “I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.”

The platform will soon expand the feature to groups. Meanwhile, the microblogging platform does not offer any way to report encrypted messages for harassment or abuse.