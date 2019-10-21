Engineering students develop blockchain-backed online voting system

Three computer science students from Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women have developed a ‘smart voting system’ that can let a voter cast vote online.

“The poll percentages in rural areas are always higher than that of urban areas. Long queues at the polling stations is one of the reasons,” said Shivani, who is part of the winning team Yodha from Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women. Her team won the first prize in the Hexathon, a 24-hour hackathon organised by HCCI, which called for ‘Distinctive Ideas’ from engineering students.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), who attended the programme here on Monday, asked the Yodha team to meet the State Election Commission with the idea.

“Post winning the hackathon, we have been asked to test the solution in gated communities. It is very safe as it is backed by Blockchain technology. It is very difficult to break into this,” Shivani said.

Other winners

City HATS developed a solution that provides actionable insigures for taking proactive steps for prevention of diseases. The team uses publicly available data from hospitals and wellness centres to come out with insights.

Geeks 3.0 developed a smartphone based crop damage and disease diagnostics solution.

Middle Benchers (from Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology) developed a water management solution, a channel between buyer and seller for sewage treated and harvested rain water.

Hawk's Eye has developed a solution to identify suspects in crowded public places based on historical crime data.