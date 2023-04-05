Customer engagement platform Exotel on Wednesday announced the launch of ExoMind, a no-code tool enabling enterprises to create advanced chatbots. The cloud-based enterprise tool incorporates proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models and generative AI capabilities to provide personalised customer interactions to brands, according to a statement by the company.

ExoMind bots will utilise the Large Language Model (LLM) of GPT-4, generating responses that are accurate, natural, and well-adapted to the context of the enterprise. The custom bots can then be deployed across the customer lifecycle, and across channels such as WhatsApp, the statement said.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, launched GPT-4 in March. It is currently available on ChatGPT Plus (a paid version of ChatGPT).

The bot-building process starts with a business inputting content from its website, documents, database, product catalogs, and other records. “The tool can then easily process these vast sets of data to craft industry-specific models based on the domain expertise Exotel has built over the years. With Exotel’s history of powering customer engagement for a variety of sectors like last-mile logistics, mobility, e-commerce, and fintech, the bots are highly sculpted to the context and scenario of the brand,” the company added.

‘Rapid growth’

“Advances in machine learning are growing at an exponential pace and businesses, no matter which industry they’re in, have to employ some form of an AI-based application to stay ahead of the curve. With the future of customer engagement being in the hands of personalized conversational commerce, we are thrilled to be launching our ExoMind to help businesses generate and retain their customer base,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO, Exotel, was quoted saying in the statement.

“As newer language-learning and even image-processing models emerge, we plan on continually harnessing their potential in our product suite, to be at the forefront of the customer engagement space,” he added.

ExoMind will be incorporated into Exotel’s customer engagement tools, to help instantly build chatbots capable of handling large volumes of communication. Using LLMs, businesses can reduce the time and effort it takes to create conversational journeys, resulting in faster deployment and more efficient use cases, as per the statement.

Exotel has a cloud-based product suite that drives 70 million conversations every day for more than 6,000 businesses in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its omnichannel contact centre, communication API suite, and conversational AI platform help businesses in emerging countries manage their customer engagement. Exotel has a $60 million annual recurring revenue (ARR).