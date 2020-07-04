Facebook has begun testing TikTok rival feature Instagram Reels in India: Report

Facebook is testing its TikTok rival feature, ‘Instagram Reels’ in India.

The news comes days after the Government’s announcement banning the Chinese app citing security concerns.

According to a report by Business Insider, Instagram is “silently” testing the feature in India. Instagram Reels is a feature that allows creators to record short 15-second videos with music and audio clips within the Instagram app.

The app is currently being tested in India, the report said.

“We're planning to start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries. Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained. We're excited to bring this new version to more of our global community. No further plans to share on launch date or countries for now,” a Facebook spokesperson said as quoted by the report.

Certain creators in India have started receiving updates from Instagram with the new Reels feature, the report said.

Earlier this month, Facebook had signed a global deal with Indian music label Saregama to license its music for video and other social experiences across social media platform Facebook and Instagram.

It had also recently shut down its TikTok inspired app Lasso to shift its focus towards the Reels feature, the Verge reported.

The move could be beneficial for the photo-sharing platform in India especially after a ban on TikTok. Multiple TikTok creators have urged their followers to follow their content on Instagram following the ban as per reports.

Many TikTok influencers had hosted a live broadcast post the announcement to address their followers and request them to follow them on Instagram or YouTube, Gadgets360 reported.