Facebook introduces “music” stickers to woo Tiktok users

Facebook on Tuesday announced it was offering several new ways for users to incorporate music into their on-site identities in a move to counter growing popularity of Chinese social network Tiktok.

Initially announced a year ago, the ability to listen to music on stories and profiles will finally be available in India.

Starting today, users will be able to use music in stories. To use it, they just need to tap the “Music” sticker and select the song of their choice. You can select a specific section from a song if that’s all you want to play along with three picture or video you want to post. You can also let it play until your story ends. It works the same on both Facebook and Instagram Stories.

You will also be able to create lip sync videos just like with Musical.ly, in effect competing with Tiktok that's taking over Facebook's user base in tier 2 and tier 3 turns in India.

To enable this music feature, Facebook has partnered with several major labels and you can use only the songs available from a list.

Facebook will also now allow you to play songs on your profile. The new Music section within user profile lets you show what songs you’re listening to, and you can also pin one of them to the top of your profile to show visitors what kind of mood you’re in.