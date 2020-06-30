Facebook launches Avatars in India

Facebook has launched Avatars in India. The feature enables users to make and share a cartoon-like version of themselves by choosing from a variety of faces, hairstyles and outfits.

Avatars allow users to create their digital persona and enable them to share a range of emotions and expressions in a fun and personalised way, the company said in a statement. Users can use these Avatars in Facebook comments, stories, profile picture, Facebook Messenger chat windows and even on WhatsApp chats, it said.

Facebook had released this feature in the UK, Australia and New Zealand last year, while it became available in the US this May.