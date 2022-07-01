Facebook tests NFTs with select users: Report

Meta has launched digital collectibles support on Facebook with select creators in the US, after launching NFT support on Instagram recently. Meta’s spokesperson confirmed the feature, according to a TechCrunch report.
The announcement comes a week after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at testing NFT support on Facebook. He said the test would let creators to post across Instagram and Facebook, which according to reports, have not been rolled out yet.
Meta’s Navdeep Singh wrote on Twitter:
According to the screenshot shared, a creator’s NFTs will be displayed on the profile under a new tab labelled ‘digital collectibles.’ The company clarified no fees are associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on the platform. According to reports, Meta does not offer the ability to covert digital collectible posts into ads for now.
