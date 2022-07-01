Instagram tests turning videos into Reels

Instagram is experimenting with a change that converts video posts on the platform into Reels. A TechCrunch report quoted Meta spokesman saying, “We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram.”

The impact it will have on current videos on Instagram is unclear.

h/t @ChristinaSBGpic.twitter.com/YLRDhT1nw0 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 30, 2022

Social media analyst Matt Navarra on Twitter shared a screenshot and wrote, “Instagram is now making EVERY video a Reel.” According to media reports, Instagram plans to boost engagement of video posts through the experiment. Users can add music and remix the videos into new Reels. According to a TechCrunch report, anyone can create a remix of a Reel uploaded to a public account.

The company, in its Q1 2022 earnings report, revealed that Reels make up more than 20 per cent of the time people use Instagram. Since then, it has been betting big on Reels. CEO Adam Mosseri last year said Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app, and the company is shifting its focus on videos.

Instagram account deletion option on iOS

The social media app has rolled out a new option allowing iOS users to delete or deactivate Instagram accounts within the app to comply with Apple’s updated App Store Review Guidelines. Previously, users had to log in via web browser or mobile to delete or deactivate accounts.