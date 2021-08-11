Facebook users can now transfer data to Google Calendar and Photobucket

Facebook has announced several updates to its Transfer Your Information (TYI) tool including two new destinations for data transfer and an additional data type. Users can now transfer their data from Facebook to Photobucket and Google Calendar as well. It has also added a new data type- Facebook Events.

“To provide people with choice and control over their data, we’ve spent the last few months rebuilding our data portability tool from the ground up. Now, it’s easier for people to transfer a copy of their data from Facebook to other services,” the social media major said in a blog post.

Earlier this year, the tech giant had expanded the tool to let users transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com, expanding its data portability tool. “These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr,” it had said.

Transfer your information

In order to better reflect the range of data types users could transfer to its partners’ services, Facebook had renamed the data portability tool as ‘Transfer Your Information’.

The most recent update to the tool includes a rebuilt experience meant to be “simpler and more intuitive”. “People can now more easily see what destinations and what data types are supported,” it said.

Users will also get greater transparency around the status of each transfer, including making it easier to retry certain transfers. It has also added the ability to simultaneously start multiple data transfers for one destination to the tool. Other new features include filters to let users more precisely select the data they want to transfer.

Users can access the tool from their Facebook settings under “Your Facebook Information.” They can transfer their data by clicking on ‘Transfer Your Information’ and following the prompts, which will take them through a series of steps to help securely transfer the data. The social media major plans to continue expanding the data types and partners in the future.