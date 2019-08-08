Far-reaching changes needed for success of digital transformation: Report

While organisations worldwide say digital transformation has helped achieve some success, there’s still a strong belief that this evolution requires radical, far-reaching changes to achieve success.

Industry insiders say that early successes generated relevant measurable traction with organisations rising swiftly to grasp the challenge and embrace digital opportunity.

The unrelenting pace of change, however, has added complexity to organisations’ efforts.

Even organisations that are demystifying digital with plans and initiatives still grapple about the next move and effective execution, says the 2019 Digital Means Business Report released by global technology services company NTT Ltd,.

According to the report, the barrier to success was due to lack of executive sponsorship or ownership. This shortfall highlighted the need for business leaders to change themselves, build a different environment and set new behavioural priorities and performance to drive transformation.

Lack of collaboration

Over 1,150 executives from 15 countries and across 11 industry verticals participated in the survey.

The research also revealed that digital transformation plans were getting stalled due to lack of alignment and collaboration between C-suite, IT teams and wider business, among others.

Commenting on the findings, Wayne Speechly, Vice-President (Advanced Competencies), NTT, said organisations were still grappling to shape their business and capitalise on a connected future.