FAU-G gaming app available for download on Android in India

Action game FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards is now available for gamers on Android in India.

The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and is compatible with devices running on Android 8 and above.

Touted as a competitor for the popular battle royale game PUB-G, FAU-G has been developed by Bangalore-based nCore Games founded by Vishal Gondal.

FAU-G was first announced by the creators in October 2020 amid rising anti-China sentiments and calls for ‘Vocal for Local.’ While pre-registrations began on November 20 on the Google Play Store. The game had received 1.06 million pre-registrations within 24 hours after the launch, nCore games had said on Twitter.

To begin with, the game which has an original storyline will only have a single-player mode, Gondal had confirmed in an interview with IGN India. Users can play through a short single-player campaign.

Battle royale mode and PvP [player versus player] modes will be introduced in the future, as per reports.

The game will also receive support for more Indian languages in the future, beginning with Tamil, as per the report.

“High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory,” reads the app’s description on the Google Play Store.