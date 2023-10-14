Dhruva Space, a full-stack space company, has said that the first phase of the 2.80-lakh square feet design, engineering, assembly, integration and testing facility near here will be up and running in the next 18-24 months.

“The first phase comprises 1.50-lakh sq ft, which includes a 20,000 sq ft Solar Array Assembly Line. We are one of the very few companies in the world that manufactures space-grade solar panels,” a Dhruva Space spokesperson said.

The company has released images, rendered by the architects, of the upcoming facility near Shamshabad.

This facility, located at the TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) Hardware Park II in Shamshabad, will manufacture satellite platforms and subsystems, satellite orbital deployers, ground station equipment and more.

“Situated on a plot of 6.5-acre land allocated by the Telangana government, the 2.80-lakh sq ft facility will be completed in a multi-phase approach over a period of five years,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

‘Hot-bed for space-technology’

“The focus of the facility will largely be on the work, placing the team and their organisation’s values centre-stage, and celebrate the ingenuity and innovation that will create a space which is both inspiring and productive,” it said.

“The facility aims to position Dhruva Space as a hot-bed for space-technology in India by creating a world-class campus that is a true representation of India’s emerging stature in the world,” it said.

“We had long been speaking about the AIT (Assembly, Integration and Testing) facility, but this site sends a message to the world that India is going to compete on the world stage for space business,” Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer, Dhruva Space, said.

“Building the Design, Engineering, Assembly, Integration and Testing facility in the Shamshabad area is a critical part of our strategy for Dhruva Space’s growth and resilience – integral in helping Dhruva Space realise its full potential as a full-stack space company,” he said.

Abhay Egoor, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Dhruva Space, said that the AIT facility will cater to the growing small satellite market.