Former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as Senior Vice President

Ola has appointed former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. In his previous role, he was working with Flipkart, leading its government relations and corporate affairs mandate. He has also worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other companies.

“Ola has emerged as one of India’s most impactful home grown companies from the last decade and at a very important phase as it expands globally and into newer businesses. I’m very excited to join Ola in their mission of building mobility for a billion people” said Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Ola.

In an email to employees, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola said, "Sanjiv will be responsible for building deep relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders and in closely engaging and working with them as a business. Consequently, all our regional corporate affairs and law enforcement leads will report to him.”