From Avatars to video messaging, here’s what’s new with Zoom

Zoom users can now select an Avatar of their choice to represent themselves during meetings and webinars

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced its latest round of updates. They will bring a host of new features including new Avatars and video messages.

The feature enables users to select an Avatar of their choice to represent themselves during meetings and webinars. Further, it will allow live streaming to Twitch.

“To help our customers streamline the process of sharing content within their communities and extend their reach, account owners and admins can now allow hosts to live stream their meeting or webinar to Twitch directly rather than manually configuring the stream as a custom live-streaming service,” Zoom said in an official release.

It will also enable sharing audio with content to all breakout rooms. With this, hosts can now share computer audio, along with shared content, to all breakout rooms.

The feature can be enabled when the host begins to share content, or while sharing is in progress. This also supports the Share Video option as well for Breakout Rooms.

It will also allow the users to customise the left sidebar and create folders for grouping chats and channels on Zoom Chat.

“The folders feature enables users to group and self-organise their channels and chats in up to 200 folders, as well as organise the chats and channels within those folders,” it said. This feature is scheduled to become available on March 28, 2022.

It is also adding video messaging to Zoom Chat. The feature will allow users to record and send video messages within Zoom Chat.

Other major updates

On Zoom Rooms, to help customers better understand how an update will affect their account, users will now receive feedback in the Zoom admin portal that details what is being updated. “This enables system admins to enhance their management of updates and makes it easier to understand what is happening once an update is applied,” it said.

For Workspace Reservation, it can now provide a personalised desk suggestion each time a user makes a reservation. Users will need to click “Desk Recommendation” to see the desk suggested for them.

It is also introducing a new Workspace Reservation dashboard.

“Admins can now view and interact with metrics and information about Workspace Reservation. There is a new Workspace Reservation dashboard available to get insight into workspace usage and utilisation, check-in rates, top workspaces used, and more,” it said.

“Admins can compare this information across locations, for example comparing different floors in the same building to each other,” it added.