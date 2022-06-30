GCC space needs be reimagined to groom future leaders, says Debjani Ghosh

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh has called for reimagining the GCC (Global Capability Centre) space to make India a hub for future leaders and CEOs. “There is a huge opportunity to tap. What we need is to reimagine. It is not just about moving up the value chain, working on product designs and providing end-to-end product development,” she said.

Addressing the Nasscom GCC conference here on Thursday, she said that the Indian companies were playing a key role in research and development of global organisations. “You should start looking at creating a pool of future CEOs and leaders. We should think about building, redesigning the future for the companies. That is the biggest opportunity,” she said.

K S Viswanathan, Vice-President of Industry Initiatives of Nasscom, said that there was a huge scope for growth in the GCC space in the country. “Only 1,500 of the over 10,000 global enterprises have set up GCCs in India. Though we have a share of 45 per cent in the global GCC pie, there is still a huge scope,” he said.

The GCCs have contributed about one-third of the 4,50,000 jobs that were created by the IT industry last year.

Gunjan Samtani, Partner and Head (Goldman Sachs Services India), said that the Indian economy could touch the $10-trillion mark by 2036. “A significant portion of that will come from businesses that are disrupting using technology,” he said.

Stating that Web 3.0 and Metaverse offered a global opportunity of $8 trillion by 2031, he said, they could contribute about $1 trillion to the Indian GDP,” .

Sharp growth in GCC numbers

Earlier, delivering the key note on ‘an outlook for the decade of action’, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao, said there were about 1,500 GCCs in India that set up over 2,500 centres in different cities. “Of the 1,500 GCCs, over 150 GCCs have setup their operations in India in the last two years alone,” he said.

“The key levers of growth for the GCC market are availability of talent in the digital and emerging space, innovation ecosystem, infrastructure, liveability, and stable governance,” he said.