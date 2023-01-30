Gmail developer Paul Buchheit has predicted that Google may have only a year or two before total disruption following the launch of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI. He said that the AI would do what Google did to Yellow Pages.

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.



Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

“AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can’t fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business,” Buchheit said.

“The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product),” he added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also recently declared a ‘code red’ and boosted AI development as the ChatGPT poses a threat to its search business.

The ChatGPT tool, launched in November 2022, amassed more than one million users within a week, a tweet from OpenAI employee Sam Altman revealed.

