Twitter has removed the ability to send a direct message to another account directly through the profile page on Android and iOS, according to a 9to5Google report.

The direct message (DM) button appears next to follow and the notifications icon has disappeared without any replacement. The report seems to be the situation for all Twitter users and is believed to be a small bug.

9to5Google added that the microblogging site on the web app still shows the button as usual. It is unclear if the change was intentional on Twitter’s part.

Nevertheless, Twitter users can still send a direct message by searching for the desired account in the messages tab.

The change comes days after Elon Musk announced a high-priced subscription plan with no ads would launch in the coming weeks. He also announced that the upcoming update would not mandate users to use the ‘For You’ algorithmic timeline.

