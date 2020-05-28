Google adds a ‘Quick Settings’ menu to Gmail

Google is adding a ‘Quick Settings’ menu to Gmail to help users sort out their email settings. The menu helps users easily find and use different layouts, settings, and themes.

“We’re making these options easier to find, and letting you explore them in real-time, so your actual inbox will update immediately to show you exactly what the setting will do,” Google said in an official blog post. The menu helps users sort different settings within their inbox.

When a user clicks on Settings, they can see different interfaces, inbox types, and display options alongside their inbox.

The inbox will update in real-time as soon as a user selects a particular option within Quick Settings. This will help the users compare choices and see how settings work in real-time.

Users can see the entire original settings menu by clicking the “See all settings” button at the top of the new quick settings menu.

The search giant has not added any new settings to its Gmail. The quick settings menu compiles certain important settings from the entire settings menu and displays it in a convenient manner.

“Note that this update just adds an easier way to access settings that already exist in the full Gmail settings menu. There are no new settings, and users’ existing settings won’t be changed with this update,” Google said.

This feature will be on by default for all end users. The quick settings feature is now available for all G Suite customers as well as users with personal Google accounts.