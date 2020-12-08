Google adds Apple Music support for Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Google on Monday announced that it will be adding support for Apple’s audio streaming service, Apple Music to its Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays.

Users with Google’s smart speakers and displays can now listen to Apple Music directly from their devices including the new Nest Audio.

“You can now ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play all the music you love on Apple Music,” Google announced in a blog post.

“Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more,” it said.

Users will need to link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app to start playing music from the streaming service on their smart speakers and displays. Users can also select Apple Music as their default music streaming service.

Once Apple Music has been set as the default streaming service, users can begin playing music with commands such as, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

“You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library”,” it explained.

Users can also use the multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to move from one device to the other. Users can also play music on all of the devices in your home by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.”

To start with, Google is rolling out Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.