Google adds new updates to Google Chat: Here’s all you need to know

Google has recently added two new updates to Google Chat.

Users will now be able to schedule meetings in their Calendar directly from conversations in Chat.

The tech giant will add a new icon in the conversation’s compose bar to enable the feature.

“Clicking on the icon will start a draft calendar event with the attendees from the chat. You can then customize the invite (including attendees) before sending it to guests,” Google explained in an official blog post.

The draft event will open in the Calendar app on mobile. It will open a side panel if the user is scheduling the event on the web.

Google is currently rolling out the feature to Chat users in the Android Gmail app as well as the Chat Android mobile app. It will begin rolling out the update to Chat in Gmail on the web and Chat iOS app in the coming weeks.

This feature will be on by default for all domains with Calendar enabled. It will be available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Apart from this, Google is also adding the ability to pin a direct message or room in Chat on Gmail.

“You can now pin a direct message or a room in Google Chat. This keeps that conversation at the top of your list view in Chat in Gmail. You can access pinned conversations from the left-hand navigation menu, making them quick and easy to find,” Google said.

This feature will be available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.